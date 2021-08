The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. After reaching a high of nearly 111.70 in early July, the USD/JPY has displayed a definite and strong bearish trend lower. As of this writing, the Forex pair is traversing important support ratios which have not been fully tested since late May of this year. Yes, on the 19th of July a low of 109.050 was approached, but this was a swift test which saw a strong reversal higher and a mark of 110.550 nearly attained on the 23rd of July.