Culpeper County Housing Statistics

“Within the Greater Piedmont region, year-to-date sales were up 19% compared to the same time period last year and prices across the four-county region are up almost 15%. The median sales price is now higher than the median list price, meaning most properties are selling for over asking price. Until more inventory hits the market, we will continue to see a very competitive market. If you are thinking about selling, contact your local Realtor to help navigate through this complicated process.”