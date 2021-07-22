Cancel
Texas Woman Who Stole, Sold Patients’ Health Information To Fund Spending Spree Heads To Prison

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Sherman woman was sentenced Thursday, July 22, to 2-and-a-half years in federal prison for stealing and selling protected health information. Amanda Lowry, 40, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4, 2020, to conspiracy to obtain information from a protected computer. “Today’s sentence is another example of the...

