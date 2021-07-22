Video: Greedy Williams celebrates finishing 6 months of physical therapy

The Cleveland Browns have plans to compete for an AFC North crown, an AFC championship and a Super Bowl title in 2021. Getting Greedy Williams, among others, back healthy could be a key component for the team to reach those goals.

Williams, the Browns second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, had an up and down rookie year under Steve Wilks. Wilks, known for more zone and off-man coverage, was out after only a year along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. Joe Woods came in, with new head coach Kevin Stefanski, as the team’s defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Browns listed Williams as the team starter throughout much of training camp and even noted Terrance Mitchell as replacing Williams in the starting lineup for the first few games of 2020. Instead, Williams didn’t play a down in 2020 despite constant hope that he would be able to.

Today comes this Instagram story (recorded for posting in this story) from Williams himself:

In the video, Williams tagged Megan Flavin. The private Instagram page notes Flavin is a physical therapist.

Denzel Ward is locked in to one of the starting cornerback spots and Troy Hill is likely to lock down the slot corner spot, also a starting role. Williams will compete with Cleveland’s first-round pick this year, Greg Newsome II, for the other starting corner spot.

With Woods favoring using three safeties, it will be interesting how many cornerbacks versus linebackers are on the field at a time. In a passing league, it is likely that Williams and Newsome get a lot of snaps this season but Williams will have a lot to prove in his third season in the league. Being healthy, as this video would indicate, is a great starting point for him.