Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery later this week, ending his season prematurely. On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Glasnow would likely need an elbow procedure. However, there is a small chance that he could return in the 2022 season should they find a different way for rehab, but Glasnow will likely not pitch again until 2023, which would be the last season before he becomes a free agent. Glasnow’s season ends with 124 strikeouts in 14 starts.