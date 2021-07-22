Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, PA

19 support staff positions still open at Shikellamy

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZH0Pc_0b5Cqluf00
Shikellamy school district support staff and some of their supporters picket while on strike May 14 in front of the Shikellamy administration building. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item file photo

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District has 19 support staff positions unfilled after furloughing 63 employees last month.

The district hired ESS, a New Jersey-based hiring firm, which led to the furloughs of all members of the Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association.

Superintendent Jason Bendle said 19 positions are still open.

“ESS has been very effective with retaining former employees who wished to continue working in their former positions and with recruiting new hires,” Bendle said Thursday.

Of the 63 positions that ESS has been charged with hiring, they have offered or hired 44 individuals. A total of 70 people have applied, Bendle said. Bendle did not say how many of the former staff was rehired.

Bendle said the district still has 11 classroom aide openings, two secretary openings, and six part-time cafeteria aide openings.

“ESS’s target goal was to have 90 percent of the positions filled by Aug. 1 which they appear to be on track to achieve,” Bendle said.

ESS representatives, including President and CEO Buddy Helton, have not responded to calls or emails seeking comments about the hiring process.

The district claims hiring the company will save roughly $500,000 per year. Business manager Brian Manning said the district was paying $2.047 million to the support staff.

Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz said the union has an arbitration hearing scheduled for September on the issue that directors accepted bids for the outside agency, which was allegedly in violation of the union’s contract.

The contract issue began in 2019 and got progressively worse as directors released a timeline of events that outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase the maximum starting wage from $14.50 an hour to $15.

The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years.

Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services. The union said it was impossible to meet the financial requirement because workers would have to take pay cuts.

Kovaschetz said school board members have not told the public the truth about why the union keeps rejecting offers. Removing the no-subcontracting clause, giving up a right to file a grievance, finding a way for the union to give back the money and health care benefit reductions were issues that neither union nor the district budged on, she said.

Comments / 0

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
141
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shikellamy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin reveals past suicide attempt, pill addiction amid lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shootin 2017. The comedian, 60, who revealed she is battling stage one lung cancer on Monday, sat down for an interview with ABC News in which she detailed the past four years and the spiral her life took after facing immense backlash after posing with a bloodied, severed head with the likeness of then-President Donald Trump.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Rapper DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy