19 support staff positions still open at Shikellamy

Shikellamy school district support staff and some of their supporters picket while on strike May 14 in front of the Shikellamy administration building. Robert Inglis/The Daily Item file photo

SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District has 19 support staff positions unfilled after furloughing 63 employees last month.

The district hired ESS, a New Jersey-based hiring firm, which led to the furloughs of all members of the Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association.

Superintendent Jason Bendle said 19 positions are still open.

“ESS has been very effective with retaining former employees who wished to continue working in their former positions and with recruiting new hires,” Bendle said Thursday.

Of the 63 positions that ESS has been charged with hiring, they have offered or hired 44 individuals. A total of 70 people have applied, Bendle said. Bendle did not say how many of the former staff was rehired.

Bendle said the district still has 11 classroom aide openings, two secretary openings, and six part-time cafeteria aide openings.

“ESS’s target goal was to have 90 percent of the positions filled by Aug. 1 which they appear to be on track to achieve,” Bendle said.

ESS representatives, including President and CEO Buddy Helton, have not responded to calls or emails seeking comments about the hiring process.

The district claims hiring the company will save roughly $500,000 per year. Business manager Brian Manning said the district was paying $2.047 million to the support staff.

Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz said the union has an arbitration hearing scheduled for September on the issue that directors accepted bids for the outside agency, which was allegedly in violation of the union’s contract.

The contract issue began in 2019 and got progressively worse as directors released a timeline of events that outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase the maximum starting wage from $14.50 an hour to $15.

The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years.

Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services. The union said it was impossible to meet the financial requirement because workers would have to take pay cuts.

Kovaschetz said school board members have not told the public the truth about why the union keeps rejecting offers. Removing the no-subcontracting clause, giving up a right to file a grievance, finding a way for the union to give back the money and health care benefit reductions were issues that neither union nor the district budged on, she said.