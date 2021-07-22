Betty M. Conway

CLYDE — Betty Morgan Conway, 96, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Givens Estates Health Center. Betty was a native of Haywood County and a daughter of the late Jay and Eula Brown Morgan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jon R. Morgan and Charles W. Morgan; one sister, Lois Hardin; and two nieces, Laura Hardin and Sharon Morgan. Betty retired from Square D in Asheville with many years of service and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Asheville.