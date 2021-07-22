Groton City looks to become more resilient in the face of climate change

Groton — Making the City of Groton more resilient in the face of climate change and rising sea levels is the goal of a plan that the city is undertaking. City of Groton economic development specialist Cierra Patrick said it’s important for the city to tackle resiliency in the coastal community, which is bordered by the Thames River and Long Island Sound and more than 75% of land is near water. The city is home to major employers, including Electric Boat and Pfizer, about 10,000 residents and the headquarters of Groton Utilities, a public utility.