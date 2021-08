Heads up! This post contains spoilers for tonight's episode of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, so click away if you don't wanna know how this goes down!. We're officially down to the wire with Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and we already know who her final four contestants are: Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, and Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio. And Michael almost certainly could have made it in the top three, but sadly for us (aka the fans at home rooting for him), he just quit the show before Katie could give him her final rose. Reality Steve explained why before the episode even aired.