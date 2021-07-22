Tesla wants to export your Powerwall stored energy to support the grid for free
One of the major reasons Telsa Powerwall owners in California have invested in the electricity storage device is to continue to have power even when the grid has failed. Tesla is however inviting Powerwall owners who are customers of PG&E, SDG&E, and SCE to join a Virtual Powerplant scheme where they would offer their stored energy to support the grid during peak times, in many cases for no compensation at all.mspoweruser.com
