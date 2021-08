AUSTIN, Texas - The Buffalo Bills are reportedly looking at a move to Austin if they are unable to secure a new home venue in Buffalo. On Sunday, Terry and Kim Pegula, proprietors of the Buffalo Bills, announced that they would be seeking full funding for a new stadium for the Bills through taxpayer money. Talks between the Pegulas and New York state took a turn when the ownership announced — shortly after they submitted their taxpayer-centered proposition — that the team would consider moving to Austin if their bid is not accepted.