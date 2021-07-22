Cancel
Lou Emma Holbrook

salyersvilleindependent.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLBROOK, Lou Emma – age 78 of Fairfield passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was born December 11, 1942, in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late William and Virginia Conley (nee Prater). On June 11, 1960, she married Elwood Holbrook who preceded her in death in 2020. She is survived by her daughters Gail (Steve) Ferguson and Sheila Sessler; brother Roy Conley and sisters Klena Godbey, Sue Whitaker, Helen McCarty and Nelda Cole; grandchildren Joshua Owens, Jared Sessler, Jacob Sessler, Katelyn (Matt) Brannen, Jillian Ferguson, Nicholas Ferguson and great-grandchild Ryleigh Brannen; also survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Elwood and sister LaVonda Kinney. Visitation will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, from 11:30AM until time of service (1:30PM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Tim Smith of the First Baptist Church of Trenton officiating. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. A luncheon will be held following the burial at Lou’s house. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

