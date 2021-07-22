County lowers taxes second year in a row
SALYERSVILLE – The Magoffin County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, lowering the tax rates and honoring two local World War II heroes. In the July 20 meeting, the fiscal court approved resolutions naming a bridge at the mouth of Trace Branch on Kentucky Route 542 “Staff Sergeant Virgle Allen Memorial Bridge” and a section of Kentucky Route 114 from mile point 0.0 to 1.049 in Magoffin County “Staff Sergeant William Franklin Preston Memorial Road.” The resolutions passed on Tuesday are available in next week’s paper.salyersvilleindependent.com
