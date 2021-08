NEWTON (CBS) – Vandals have targeted a piece of art on the green in Newton Center which is an artist’s depiction of her Asian grandmother. It was the only display that was defaced among the many pieces curated by Newton Community Pride. “Here we have five doors in this location, and this one certainly seems to have been targeted,” said Gloria Gavris, who chairs the group. Paint was torn or scraped off just below the Chinese characters “por por,” for “grandmother,” and it has caught the attention of the community. Vandals have targeted a piece of art on the green in Newton Center which...