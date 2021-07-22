Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

BAT Theatre turns 41, releases updated ‘mid-life crisis’ Mission Statement

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 11 days ago

BAT Theatre – which recently turned 41-years-old, is “looking ahead to its mid-life crisis, and thought it was time to go back to the basics.”

No, it won’t be buying a brand new red Tesla Roadster. Instead BAT’s Board of Trustees joined together recently to revamp the nonprofit’s Mission, Vision, and Value statements.

“That may sound easy, but it is a lot of work,” Creative Director Eric Dickman said. “After input from the public in January, help from a consultant, and 14 drafts, BAT’s new guiding principles were recently adopted.”

“These tell the world who BAT is, the direction we plan to go, and what guides BAT on that journey. Wherever BAT finds a new home, BAT will bring this energy to make that home an extraordinary place for all.

“BAT is very pleased to share BAT’s new Mission, Vision, and Values with you!”

MISSION STATEMENT

We welcome and embrace our shared humanity through live theater. We question norms and thrive because of our diversity and energetic commitment to excellence.

BAT’s FUTURE VISION

Looking into our future, we see…

  • BAT brings people together to explore hopes, dreams, and experiences to build understanding.
  • BAT intentionally reaches out to the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities, those with disabilities, and those with limited incomes.
  • BAT provides a welcoming home for actors, playwrights, and production staff – inviting creativity, risk-taking, and challenging ideas.
  • BAT reaches out to diverse communities, creating opportunities to connect indoors, outdoors, and online.
  • BAT is mindful to advance the arts by partnering with students and educators in our communities.
  • BAT’s performing space is multi-purpose – a creative and exciting gathering place for all.
  • BAT is financially secure, fairly compensates staff, manages its facilities and productions, and maintains professional business operations.
  • BAT continues its history of audience growth and is a sustainable organization.

BAT’S VALUES

  • Use respect for all as our guiding principle in everything we do
  • Advance diversity, inclusivity, and equity
  • Partner with diverse arts organizations, businesses, and educational programs
  • Create and support sustainable growth for the theater and our communities
  • Inspire and nurture artists
  • Be forward-thinking – boldly challenging tradition
  • Embrace resourcefulness, adaptability, and innovation in the pursuit of success

Comments / 0

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
492
Followers
881
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Mission Statement#Bat Theatre#Tesla#Board Of Trustees#Mission Vision#Value#Lgbtqia#Bipoc#Bat S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Alcazar Theatre rises back to life

At a special Saturday night event at the Alcazar Theatre, South on Linden performed live in a tribute event for Kevin Silk, who recently retired after two decades working for the city of Carpinteria. The concert was part of the Alcazar Rises Concert Series. The next live show in the series will be Jackson Gillies on Saturday, July 31.
Corpus Christi, TXtamucc.edu

KAT IN MOTION: A day in the life of theatre major Kaitlyn Kat Williams '21

Kaitlyn “Kat” Williams '21 knows the work required to stage a production better than most—she has spent ample time both behind the scenes as well as on the stage during her time as a student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Williams is a senior theatre major who grew up in Connecticut before she moved to Texas and graduated from Bishop High School in 2017.
Religionlvpnews.com

CTC group members work on mission, vision statements

During the July 20 Catasauqua Communities That Care meeting, members worked to develop the group’s mission and vision statements. This work is part of an effort to cultivate a fully developed communication plan. The communication plan is a priority for the group, identified from the recent coalition checkup feedback report.
Los Angeles, CAthethreetomatoes.com

LA LIFE: Plants, Theatre, Art, Vegan Fest

Greetings on this summery LA Friday, Tomatoes! Calling all house plant lovers! “Plantopia” is taking root at Union Station and it’s all about indoor gardening. The world-premiere of the “Last Best Small Town”, at the Theatricum Botanicum, is the perfect modern day “Our Town”. Women are in the spotlight at the “LA Art Show”. Yay! It’s an artist’s reception at the Annenberg Beach House you won’t want to miss, Gals. And you don’t need to be a vegan to enjoy Vegan Playground Summer Nights…you just need to love super good food, Tomatoes.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: MNERVA's Quarter Life Crisis

MNERVA recently released his new single "Quarter Life Crisis" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:. I began writing what would eventually become "Quarter Life Crisis" in late 2018 right after my 22nd birthday. I was in my last year of college and didn't know what I was going to do with my life once I graduated. At the time, my friend group had also dissolved due to a friend's nasty break up and I remember feeling completely alone facing this period of angst and uncertainty. For months, I would just stare at my ceiling before bed feeling completely unprepared for the next phase of my life. During one of those 3 am nights, I wrote the song's first verse and knew I landed on something that perfectly captured the dread of being a "twenty-something." The only problem was I couldn't get the second verse right so I brought in my buddy, Kory Shore, to help me flesh out my thoughts and really dive deep into the subject. I should have realized I was depressed once I read the second verse out loud but denial is a powerful thing.
Moviesclarionnewsonline.com

Mid-America at the Movies: “Old”- the twists and turns of M. Night Shyamalan

Several weeks ago, we noted that director Alfred Hitchcock is often dubbed “The Master of Suspense.” Well, if we had to apply a nickname to director M. Night Shyamalan, perhaps the most fitting one would be “The Master of the Twist.” For over twenty years, since his acclaimed film “The Sixth Sense” (1999) was released and the phrase “I see dead people” entered into general conversation, Shyamalan has been known for his big twist endings. These last-minute revelations are present in most of his films.
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

Accessing an artistic archive

Sorting through shelves of books while organizing the Institute of Contemporary Art archives, summer curatorial intern Min Park, a rising senior, discovered handwritten lecture notes by the late abstract artist Agnes Martin, one of her favorites. Park learned that Martin had an influential exhibition at the ICA that marked her return to the art scene after a long hiatus.
MuseumsSmithsonian

Smithsonian American Art Museum Announces New Equity and Diversity Initiative Through the American Art Journal

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has established a new professional development program to foster excellence and diversity in the field of American art scholarship. “Toward Equity in Publishing” is a two-year pilot program that will provide critical support to early-career art historians. Through editorial mentorship and workshops, the program will demystify scholarly publication processes and help scholars revise manuscripts for submission and publication. The initiative is supported by a $64,000 grant from the Dedalus Foundation.
Visual Artumich.edu

Professor emerita Ilene Forsyth gives $6.25M to expand art history studies

Gift will fund distinguished professorship, visiting graduate student fellowship. LSA is expanding the University of Michigan’s global footprint in art history studies with the announcement of a new $6.25 million gift from Ilene Forsyth, professor emerita of history of art and a U-M alumna. It will fund a distinguished professorship and visiting graduate student fellowship.
Books & Literatureglasstire.com

2021 Gulf Coast Prize Winners Announced

Gulf Coast, a journal of arts and literature housed with the University of Houston’s English department, announced the winners of its annual Gulf Coast Prize, which honors writing in the categories of Poetry, Fiction, and Non-Fiction. A $1500 prize is awarded to the winners, and two honorable mentions in each genre are awarded $250.
Gorham, NYFinger Lakes Times

Literary festival aims to connect readers with Finger Lakes authors

FLARE — the Finger Lakes Authors and Readers Experience — is the brainchild of author Laurie Gifford Adams of Gorham, who moved from Connecticut to the Finger Lakes in 2011. Adams works at Keuka College in alumni relations and is an adjunct professor there; she also has published six novels, multiple magazine articles and co-written a full-length musical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy