Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks fans young and old celebrate long-awaited championship

By Kia Murray, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- It was a festive scene in Milwaukee on Thursday, as thousands of fans lined city streets for a championship parade to honor the Milwaukee Bucks. Players were in open-air buses, raising the NBA championship trophy and waving to fans. It's history, made. "The Bucks won, and the...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Go Bucks#Wluk#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#The New York Yankees#Fox 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

People around NBA reportedly expect Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan to consider pay cuts to join Lakers in free agency

With Russell Westbrook returning home to play with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a ton of cap flexibility to add players around their three stars. The team is expected to have the $5.9 million, mini mid-level exception to use in free agency, and can exceed the cap to re-sign their own free agents like Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso, but beyond that will mostly be adding to the roster with veteran’s minimum contracts.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks players who won’t be back next season

Despite being crowned NBA champions and their contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, these three players won’t be back next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did it the hard way — no superteam, but building a championship team around one star player in the Greek Freak. The perseverance paid off, as they won the NBA championship for the 2020-21 season. Although they’ll be celebrating for the coming weeks, decisions must be made about the team’s roster next season.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Alex Caruso News

The “Carushow” has come to an end. Alex Caruso is leaving Los Angeles for the Eastern Conference. The free-agent guard signed a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll reunite with former Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball, who inked a massive four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls just moments after free agency began on Monday.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks select “most bizarre” player in 2021 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks began the day of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick and ended it with two late second-rounders and two more future second-round selections. Before the draft began, Milwaukee shipped the first pick in the second round to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the 54th and 60th selections as well as two future second-round picks (one in 2024 and another in 2026).
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andre Drummond sparks Heat free agency rumors with surprise move

Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it looks like he’s exploring his options–which might include the Miami Heat. Of course with free agency nearing, any action that players take will be put under the microscope and analyzed. Such is the case for Drummond, who was spotted in Miami just a day before the August 2 start of free agency.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy