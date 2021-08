Once upon a time, the news of another Subaru WRX STI would have sent the internet into a frenzy, or at least as much of a frenzy as dial-up could provide. There wasn't a performance car that garnered quite the affection of the ultimate Subaru. Now things are bit different; Subaru has previewed another WRX for 2022, drawing inspiration from the Viziv concept, but there's been barely a murmur. With Subaru's European line-up now SUV focused, there's as much chance of another fast Impreza coming here next year as there is the BRZ. It just ain't gonna happen.