People are proceeding with caution after smoky conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been outside for any amount of time you've probably noticed a gray haze that looks just like fog. Storm Team 10 explained that haze is actually smoke from the wildfires in the Western United States. That smoke is bringing the air quality down here in the Wabash Valley, and as far as New York City. One woman told News 10 she's taking every precaution she can to protect herself from the smoke.