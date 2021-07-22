'Scenic treasure' Route 146 gets new flood prevention plan in Guilford, Branford
The state will soon start the process of creating a management plan for Route 146, officials announced this week. State Rep. Sean Scanlon said the plan for the future of the 13-mile state-designated scenic roadway came as the result of a discussion with Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey, Branford First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0