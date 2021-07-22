Cancel
The Mental Canvas $100K Challenge

By Mental Canvas
artgroupsdfw.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental Canvas, Inc. is a software technology company whose unique platform has reimagined drawing for the digital age by enabling creations that can be experienced outside the confines of a page or a single moment in time. Mental Canvas picks up where pen and paper leave off, taking drawing to a place it’s never been. Now, we’re calling on creatives to join us in redefining what it means to draw. With $100K in prizes and 18 winners, we’re looking for the most impressive and imaginative scenes created with Mental Canvas Draw™.

