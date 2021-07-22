Cancel
Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries from bicycle accident

Frankfort Times
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California last Saturday. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died at 2:32 p.m. EDT. Copyright...

