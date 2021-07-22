Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries from bicycle accident

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and colleagues from the company he co-founded are mourning the passing of John Kenneth “Ken” Dunn, 62. (courtesy: The Rainier Companies) Dunn was killed on July 26 when the Bombardier CL 600 jet he was on crashed during a seemingly routine landing at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Northern California. He was traveling on the twin-engine jet with friends to Truckee, described as one of his “favorite places on earth,” in his obituary. After an industrious career in banking and real estate, Dunn co-founded Ranier Capital Management in 2003. “The Rainier family is deeply saddened by the loss of its co-founder, partner and friend. Our most heartfelt sympathies go to Ken’s family during this unbelievably difficult time. He will be terribly missed,” said Rainier President and CEO Danny Lovell. Dunn is survived by his wife Christie and four children: Katie, Chris, Peter and Nicki; grandchildren Libby, Ellie, JP and his mother, brother and sister. The Truckee Police Department, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.