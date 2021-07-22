Want Free Hockey Cards? Visit Your Local Card Shop This Saturday

Store your cards in the beautiful Nomad Card Wallet Plus. This leather good features Nomad’s signature Horween leather that’s been thermoformed, creating plenty of space for your cards. That way, your wallet doesn’t need to stretch out to accommodate its contents. Meanwhile, your cards stay in place, and your wallet looks new for longer. What’s more, the Card Wallet Plus has the storage capacity you crave. In fact, it has 3 card slots, an external quick access slot, and 2 deeper pockets for more cards or folded notes. Overall, this leather wallet fits up to 16 cards or 12 cards with folded bills. Moreover, these die-cut card slots minimize overlapping leather, cutting down on bulk. Finally, the vegetable-tanned leather develops a gorgeous natural patina over time for a classic look that lasts for years.
