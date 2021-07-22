Want Free Hockey Cards? Visit Your Local Card Shop This Saturday

It's looking like the ammo shortage is finally coming to an end, at least locally anyway. If like myself you've been on the look out for ammo and haven't had much luck, things are starting to improve and we're now seeing shelves fully stocked, or close to it. Over the past year or so its been incredibly difficult to find ammo in any caliber. You were lucky to find anything at all and more often than not ended up purchasing ammo from manufacturers and brands that aren't familiar, or of the quality and quantity you wanted.