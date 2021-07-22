Cancel
Hockey

Want Free Hockey Cards? Visit Your Local Card Shop This Saturday

By Sheng Peng
sanjosehockeynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your free Upper Deck National Hockey Card Day pack at participating stores in the United States and Canada this Saturday. Upper Deck has produced two brand-new, 16-card sets for National Hockey Card Day (NHCD), one for the US and one for Canada. National Hockey Card Day packs may also...

