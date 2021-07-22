Cancel
FIRST-PERSON: EQUIPing a congregation for service

By WILLIAM DOOLEY
kentuckytoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis refrain echoed in my mind beginning in March 2020. Like many pastors, I was frustrated; I feared that COVID would halt our momentum. By God’s grace, we are coming out of COVID even stronger than we went in. Three families and multiple individuals have joined Middletown Baptist Church since our return. We have begun a discipleship ministry that has resulted in high levels of spiritual growth and the discovery of leadership gifts.

Christ
#Church Service#Congregation#Church Growth#Covid#Middletown Baptist Church#Kbc#Mbc#Kentucky Baptists#Better Together
