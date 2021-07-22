FIRST-PERSON: EQUIPing a congregation for service
This refrain echoed in my mind beginning in March 2020. Like many pastors, I was frustrated; I feared that COVID would halt our momentum. By God’s grace, we are coming out of COVID even stronger than we went in. Three families and multiple individuals have joined Middletown Baptist Church since our return. We have begun a discipleship ministry that has resulted in high levels of spiritual growth and the discovery of leadership gifts.www.kentuckytoday.com
