On the Maah Daah Hey Trail, a humbling and beautiful experience like no other

MEDORA, N.D. -- Perhaps nowhere in the American West is the contrast greater for those who partake in endurance racing than on western North Dakota’s Maah Daah Hey Trail. You are in the vicinity of some of the most friendly people you will ever hope to meet, and surrounded by natural beauty unparalleled anywhere in the Great Plains. Yet, the terrain and the climate seem intent on doing bodily harm to those who utilize this rugged 144-mile gem.