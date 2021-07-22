LL NYS 10s All-Star softball: Mid-Island picks up second win in as many days, takes control of bracket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Mid-Island continued its winning ways on Thursday, blazing its path toward the State final with a 14-2 win over Fredonia LL in five innings. The Travis loop is now the lone unbeaten team in its bracket through two games, and the top four teams between the tournament’s two brackets will advance to Sunday’s semifinals. The final will be played as the second end of a doubleheader on the same day.