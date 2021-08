The majority of people over 60 wouldn’t even consider picking up a barbell or attempting a pull-up, but the majority of people over 60 aren’t CrossFit Masters. This group of athletes are pushing the boundaries of what most people think is possible once you hit a certain age — and one of those athletes is 61-year-old former High School math’s teacher Lynne Knapman; a CrossFit Games Master who has qualified for her 10th in-person Games this year.