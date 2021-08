MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to dry conditions on Tuesday but this afternoon, it’ll be a different story. Afternoon scattered storms will develop once again and some could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Deep tropical moisture remains in place and a southwesterly steering flow will lead to more storms across parts of South Florida. Waterspouts will also be possible on Tuesday. Highs climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Tuesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in...