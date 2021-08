MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major party is underway in the south metro Thursday night. Twin Cities Summer Jam is a three-day festival for tens of thousands of people at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Chris Hawkey is a country recording artist and radio host. He helped launch what’s turned into a large, a-list festival in the Twin Cities — and he’s so glad to be back amidst the crowds. “I really think anything that brings us back together right now is so sorely needed, that festivals like Twin Cities Summer Jam is gonna be a healing thing. It has been for me already...