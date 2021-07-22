Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WEAKENING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WORKING EAST THROUGH THE BEAR LAKE VALLEY TOWARD THE WYOMING BORDER THROUGH 815 PM MDT At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms extending from 14 miles southwest of Star Valley Rest Area to near Preston. The line was moving slowly east at 20 mph. Light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and moderate outflow winds from the north with gusts of 30 to 40 mph will continue through 815 PM MDT producing rough chop across Bear Lake. Locations impacted include Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Paris, Weston, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit, Mapleton and Georgetown Summit.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear River#Special Weather Statement#Bear Lake Valley#Caribou Range#Bear Lake Idaho Portion#Grace#Border Summit#Georgetown Summit
