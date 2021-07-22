Special Weather Statement issued for Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Marengo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MARENGO COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Myrtlewood, or 7 miles west of Linden, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Linden, Myrtlewood, Calvary and Half Acre.alerts.weather.gov
