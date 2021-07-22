Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apps like Hopper and Pruvo help travelers cut costs of hotel rates

By Jackie Callaway
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENLj5_0b5CcYkK00

Between March and May, hotel prices rose 11 percent. The national average for a hotel room hit $171 a night this summer. Whether you are looking to book next week or next year simply downloading a couple of apps could slash the cost of your stay.

Tech expert, author and frequent traveler Marc Saltzman says he discovered the Pruvo app a couple of years ago.

Here's how it works

Book a hotel room on any site, Expedia, Hotels.com, even directly with the hotel. Just make sure the reservation is refundable. Then send the reservation to Pruvo. If the hotel drops its price before you check-in, Pruvo sends a notification and users are walked through the steps of how to rebook the room at the lower rate.

”Why would you pay more than you need to?” said Saltzman, who estimates Pruvo saves him $30-40 a night on average.

Hopper is another app that helps rein in room costs. It recently added a new price freeze feature for hotels, allowing users to lock in the best rate on a specific hotel for up to 60 days.

“When you’re coming onto Hopper, we’ll guarantee the price point for you," a Hopper spokesperson said.

Hopper estimates an average savings of $43 for a typical 2-3 night booking.

But keep in mind hotels drop their rates somewhere between 40 to 50 percent of the time after you book. Whether the rates drop or go higher these apps work to protect your wallet.

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Room#Expedia Hotels Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Revolut to Launch New Travel Booking Feature on Their App

The new travel booking feature of Revolut known as “Stays” will include premium options through which the users can book hotels and accommodation based on their ideal travel location. Revolut which is a leading fintech company is all set to present a new feature that will serve the travel industry....
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best travel apps in 2021

The best travel apps are the ones that take all the stress out of a trip, freeing you up to enjoy the journey. And fortunately, you've got a lot of choices when it comes to finding apps that can help you plan your next getaway. You'll find everything from trip...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Urban Traveler Exploration Apps

Finding the best sights to see or spots to hang out when traveling to a new location is no easy feat, so the 'Vibemap' city discovery app is focused on making the process a little easier for travelers. The app works by providing users with all of the various places to see, experiences to have and people to meet to maximize the time they're spending in a city. The app also offers users with an off the cuff method of finding things to see and do when they might have some downtime or their original plans have fallen through.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Hotel quarantine cost could rise to £2,250 under new plans to discourage red list travel

Britons returning from risky countries could face an increase in the price of hotel quarantine to £2,250, as ministers try to discourage trips to red list destinations, according to reports.Hotel quarantine was introduced in February 2021 as a blunt tool to reduce the risk of Covid, and any new variants, being reimported back into the UK.The list of countries was originally 30 strong. It’s since doubled in size to incorporate most of South America and Africa, as well as top holiday hotspots the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. The latest additions on 14 July were Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra...
TravelTimes Daily

Travel stocks slump, with airlines, cruises, hotels tumble

Air travel in the United States hit another pandemic-era record over the weekend as vacationers jammed airports, but shares of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and almost anything else related to travel tumbled Monday on growing concerns about highly contagious variants of coronavirus. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Wealthy travelers are bidding to score Hamptons hotel rooms

The Hamptons are so overbooked this summer, some folks are offering hotels way more than their going room rates to score reservations, sources tell Page Six. Michael Pitsinos, the owner of Naia at the Capri hotel in Southampton, told Page Six the bidding phenomenon is not uncommon. “It’s like ‘Hamptons Hotels Gone Wild’ out here these days,” Pitsinos said, claiming bidders have offered as much as five figures per night. “It’s nearly impossible to get a hotel room on weekends in advance, let alone getting them the same day.”
Cell PhonesNBC Connecticut

Travel Booking Behemoth Amadeus Is Partnering With Travel App Developer Hopper, Adding Fintech Offerings to Product Line

Travel booking behemoth Amadeus is partnering with travel app upstart Hopper, adding the latter's fintech offerings to it product line while sharing its extensive car rental inventory in return. Hopper's Cancel for Any Reason option is more nimble and tech-friendly than traditional travel insurance policies, said Amadeus executive Peter Altmann.
Cell PhonesThe Jewish Press

JStay: The Jewish Travel App

Imagine a strictly Kosher Airbnb within walking distance of a shul that allows you to check out motzoei Shabbos and provides you with siddurim and seforim. A difficult, if not impossible, find? Not anymore. That’s because of a new app called JStay. Using a model similar to Airbnb, JStay is...
Cell Phonescasapatronrestaurant.com

Travel And Leisure App Growth

These products and services are often offered by way of license agreements or subscriptions. Our funding management enterprise generates asset-based charges, which are calculated as a proportion of property beneath administration. We also sell both admissions and sponsorship packages for our funding conferences and promoting on our web sites and newsletters. Christina Trauthwein, VP, content & creative, shares some of the stories that appear in the June fifteenth concern of Hotel Business. Unfortunately time spent in visitor Concur Travel services with be filled with entitled visitors ready to berate you at the drop of a pen. Unclear communication between corporate workplaces and local resort administration groups usually results in much discord at the resort. Staff here are second to none, and in case you have a strong drive for costumer service and a lot of persistence you presumably can succeed, it is a great team to be part of just primarily based on the relationships with coworkers.
Cell PhonesWired

Hit the Road With These Travel-Planning Apps and Tricks

Making travel plans is tricky even in the best of times, but the pandemic and its lingering effects have made things even more complicated. Whether you're going halfway around the world or planning a trip much closer to home, your smartphone can be a huge help. You probably already use...
Travelnerej.com

The summer travel “boom” helps but there are still challenges in the New England hotel market - by Jim Luchars

March and April feel like a long time ago. Massachusetts lagged in the vaccine roll-out and there was still a lot of uncertainty around COVID throughout New England. Now many hotels and resorts are enjoying the busiest summer season they have seen in decades. Leisure destinations from the Cape to the islands to Maine and New Hampshire are thriving and, in many instances, hotels are having to turn away demand. That’s right, just a few months after wondering if demand would ever recover, it is hard to find a room in many markets. Why is this pent-up demand so robust? A lot of wealth was preserved through the crisis and, prior to COVID, the economy was strong with travel thriving and airport activity at all-time highs. The resilience of the stock market through the pandemic and increased home equity, fueled by a white-hot housing market, has resulted in an unprecedented amount of disposable income and pent-up leisure demand. People are ready to spend and, for the right get-away, they don’t seem very price sensitive. A simple rate shop for a mid-June weekend in Portland, ME and Newport, RI found rates above consistently $500/night for standard, not luxury, accommodations! VRBO and Airbnb are also experiencing record book trends.
Cell PhonesThrive Global

How This App Helped Me With My Travel Anxiety

For many people, travel can be an anxiety-inducing experience. More than 55% of travelers said air travel was more stressful than going to work before the coronavirus pandemic, which put a halt on all international flights last year. And then, the entire tourism industry came to a standstill, with most nations being forced into quarantine due to fears over contagious disease. Some have been too scared or anxious about traveling for well over 12 months now as they’ve never left home since that time!
TravelPosted by
FOX2Now

It’s time to retire these 5 tired travel myths

(NerdWallet) – With so many travel myths out there, it can be confusing to figure out what’s actually true or not. Whether you’re traveling for the first time or have many trips under your belt, knowing the difference between fact and fiction can help you make better decisions when you’re on the road.
Cell PhonesNews On 6

New App Works Like Airbnb For Swimming Pools

A new app that works like an Airbnb for swimming pools has made its way to Oklahoma. There are over 15,000 pools listed in the U.S., Canada and Australia. There are even a few listed in Oklahoma. For more information on this new app, CLICK HERE.
Economytravelweekly.com

Will standardized rentals work for business travelers?

There are still so many unknowns about the recovery roadmap for corporate travel. Covid variants, vaccination debates, mask mandates and continued unease leave a cloud of uncertainty lingering for companies and individuals around the world. The greatest ambivalence relates to the near-term outlook, with more consensus that long-term -- while...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Business Travel Concerns Weigh On Hotel Executives' Minds

As the U.S. hotel industry continues on its path to a recovery, critical questions remain for hoteliers. During the “Boardroom Outlook: Human Capital” session at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit, hotel executives spoke about how they are addressing concerns over demand, international travel and labor. Business, Leisure Demand. As more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy