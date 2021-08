The Evergreen State College announced today that it has named Dr. Anthony Levenda as the new Director of the Center of Climate Action and Sustainability. Levenda comes to Evergreen from the Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability at the University of Oklahoma. He has a Ph.D. in Urban Studies and Planning from Portland State University with a Graduate Certificate in Energy Policy and Management. He has an M.S. degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with a Graduate Certificate in Energy and Sustainability Engineering. His B.S. is in Mechanical Engineering.