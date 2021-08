The DOT/USD trading pair is expected to push upwards until the $19 resistance. The DOT/USD trading pair is expected to push upwards until the $19 resistance. If it falls back, then there will be another opportunity for upward momentum in the coming hours across the 24-hour chart. The coin has formed a Head and Shoulder pattern in the 1H, with the highest peak touching $18.60. There are 3 peaks to the H&S pattern which are smaller than the middle one. Furthermore, on to the 1-hour chart, the price is slopping downwards from $18.5 and could break out into the $17.8 region at any time.