Sioux Falls, SD

“Backartigans” opens up Sioux Falls art scene

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not to be confused with the popular show, The Backyardigans, but the Backartigans is a group of local artists connecting the Sioux Falls community by arranging art shows in backyards this summer. The goal is to make art more accessible, relaxed, and casual. Hannah Grapevine, Rebekah Tuchscherer, and Destiny Pinder-Buckley spoke to us about the inspiration behind the idea and how we can get involved.

