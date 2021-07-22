Cancel
Mercer County, PA

Man dead, woman charged after DVD detailing abuse dropped off to Mercer Co. DA

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman now faces criminal charges after investigators said a package containing a DVD detailing abuse was dropped off to the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office.

According to WFMJ-TV, police said that on May 17, a man approached the district attorney with an envelope allegedly containing a note and a DVD. The man was later identified as George Wolfe.

Police documents said the note explained that the DVD had footage of the molestation of two young girls by Wolfe and his wife, Barbara. The alleged abuse took place in the mid-1990s within their home in Tionesta.

The note also allegedly said Wolfe was going to kill himself. After investigators reviewed the contents of the envelope, they went to his home and found him dead.

WFMJ reports Barbara Wolfe was arrested and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim less than 16 years of age, rape of a mentally ill or deficient victim, aggravate indecent assault of a child under 14 years of age and photographing/filming a sex act with a child among other charges.

She is in the Warren County Jail on $150,000 bond.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
