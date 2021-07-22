Setting Up For A Hot & Humid Weekend

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:. SYNOPSIS – Skies will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear overnight, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will bring a similar setup with scattered showers again possible during the afternoon and highs back in the lower 90s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures again falling to the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances drop toward the weekend with just isolated showers a possibility as moisture won’t be as abundant. High temperatures for the weekend will be reflective of almost seasonal norms, ranging from lower to middle 90s and feel-like temperatures in the triple digits for some areas.