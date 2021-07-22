Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Oklahoma At Smokey Valley Campground

One of the best ways to enjoy a hot, summer day is at one of Oklahoma’s beautiful creeks. While there are many to choose from, we think you’ll Iike swimming in the crystal clear water of Spring Creek. Most of the land surrounding Spring Creek is private property but Smokey Valley Campground sells day passes for guests to access the creek. It boasts one of the best water qualities around, and the 70-degree temperature is just perfect this time of year. Pitch a tent and stay overnight or enjoy it just for the day.