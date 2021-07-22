Cancel
Environment

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue tonight as Foot Hills remain under a flash flood watch

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms will be possible again this evening up and down the Front Range. Dave Fraser has a look ahead in Colorado's certified most accurate forecast.

Sweetwater County, WYsweetwaternow.com

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County Through Tonight

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Sweetwater County starting at noon today and running through 11 tonight. According to the NWS Riverton office, the Flash Flood Watch will include portions of Sweetwater, Sublette and Lincoln counties. Cities included in...
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Rain chances look to diminish this evening.
Montrose County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Tift County, GATifton Gazette

Area in flash flood watch Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Tift County and all of its neighbors. Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Turner and Worth counties are covered under the watch, which runs from 2 p.m. Monday through the 2 a.m. Tuesday. All of southwestern Georgia and part of southeastern Alabama are included.
Denver, COKDVR.com

Storm chances go up Tuesday, flood threat remains high in mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms in the mountains and in Western Colorado Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered shower and storm chances will return to the Front Range on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will only make it to 80 degrees in Denver running 10 degrees below the...

