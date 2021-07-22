Child mental health crisis: Mental health professionals with KU School of Medicine-Wichita push to educate more in the medical field

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The pandemic is causing a shortage of nearly everything from computer chips to homes and even child psychologists and psychiatrists. Dr. Rachel Brown, chair of the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences for KUSM-W, said there are only about six child psychiatrists in the Wichita area. That is not enough to take care of the many mental health issues stemming from the pandemic. So the department is working on getting more health professionals educated on mental health.