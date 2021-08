ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Large crowds forced Arapahoe County Fair officials to turn some people away on Saturday, the first time that has happened in 115 years. The county tells CBS4 they closed gates at 8 p.m. to keep those who were already inside safe and keep traffic from becoming jammed. (credit: CBS) Organizers say this is the first time they closed the gates due to capacity issues. Although there wasn’t an official capacity limit at the fairground, more than 15,700 people attended the fair on Saturday. The crowd, officials say, was one of the largest in the event’s history. “There are narrow,...