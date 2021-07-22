Everything Is Cheesecake opening a south Lansing shop

The Everything Is Cheesecake food truck has sold delicious treats on Lansing's streets for years. Now owner DeAnna Ray-Brown is bringing it home to a brick and mortar location on the city's south side.

"It was important to be on the south side. Like, I mean, this is who I am. I was born and raised on the side of town. My business started here. You know, it really developed here," said Ray-Brown.

She started making cakes in 2015. After realizing baking was her passion, she quit her job in 2017 to run her business full time.

Her daughter, DeAsia Ray, has helped her mom since the start.

DeAnna Ray-Brown Cake made by DeAnna Ray-Brown

"Years ago, when my mom was first starting, I would run when we were going out of the house, I would run to people's cars and give them their cheesecakes," she said, "and then we branched off that into getting a trailer."

Now they're getting their own shop.

"I was limited on my ability to be able to produce to the masses. So that's why I'm moving to this new brick and mortar, so I can hopefully be able to accommodate all those orders and as well as grow my business," said Ray-Brown.

With the new south-side location, Ray Brown said she hopes to spread love, one treat at a time.

"I wanted to make sure I baked with so much love to bring people together and when I look out in my lines, and I see people just conversing and talking about my cheesecake and like spreading the cheesecake love, it literally just brings me chills," she said.

Yasmeen Ludy Food truck for Everything Is Cheesecake

Cheesecake lovers can expect new items on the menu. There will be chocolate chip cookies, milk, and fresh lemonade.

The bakery will be located on Cedar Street just south of Jolly Road. It is expected to be open by the end of the year. Ray-Brown plans to still use her food truck.

