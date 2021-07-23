Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect shot by Philadelphia police officer after allegedly firing into crowd

6abc Action News
A suspect who allegedly fired a weapon into a crowd of people was shot by a Philadelphia police officer on Thursday night, Action News has learned.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of N. Water and E. Clearfield streets in the city's Kensington section.

Police sources confirm to Action News that the incident started when a suspect allegedly started firing shots during what's being described as a large fight.

Two plainclothes officers responded to the scene, and at least one officer discharged their weapon, sources say.

The suspect was reportedly shot and is currently listed in critical condition.

It's unclear if any officers were injured.

Chopper 6 was overhead after the shooting as police officers cordoned off a large portion of the intersection.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

