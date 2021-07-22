Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

Man arrested following fight in SLO's Mission Plaza

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 11 days ago
A fight in Mission Plaza this week led to the arrest of a man in San Luis Obispo this week.

Police say they were called to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to reports two men fighting.

When they arrived, they say one of the men was gone but they discovered that following the fight, the other man pulled a pocket knife out and tried to stab one of two people who were walking in the area and tried to stop the fight, according to a press release.

The suspect then punched the other person in the face, according to police, who did not provide information on the extent of that person’s injuries.

Charles Alvidrez, 58, was arrested and faces charges of assault and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Jail logs show bail was set at $100,000.

