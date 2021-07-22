Sixers Looking for Wing Help, Eyeing Reggie Bullock

If we learned anything for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round playoff exit, it was poor shooting from mainly Ben Simmons, but overall below-average defense from the team. So best believe, the 76ers will be showing interest in many budget players that can help Doc Rivers bolster his rotation to lift this team to at least a conference finals apperance.

Reggie Bullock fits the bill as he provides a nice addition to Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Mathiesse Thybulle defensively. According to NBA.com , Bullock was a solid defender, holding opposing players to a mere 30.2 percent shooting on threes and 31.5 percent on shots beyond 15 feet. Given how Philadelphia stuggled to find an answer for Trae Young and the Hawks supporting cast through seven games, Bullock seems like an enticing addition.

It’s known that Bullock hopes to extend his stay in New York after spending two seasons with the Knicks but realistically, the 30-year-old could be on the move this offseason.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported in June that “at least one Knicks decision-maker” was on board with re-signing Bullock midway through this past season but Begley conceded the opinion may have changed after the postseason, and rightfully so.

Bullock was not as appealing offensively as he averaged 10.9 points and shot 41.0 percent from three during the regular season. In the playoffs those numbers dipped to 8.8 points while shooting 34.5 percent from three .

Regardless, the veteran has a few contenders interested in him alongside the Sixers, including the Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics, according to the New York Post ‘s Marc Berman . Although Bullock may want to stay with the Knicks, they could try and get him cheaper than he is worth as the team is looking ahead to free agency in 2022.

Bullock won’t cost a lot financially, but any team that is looking for legitimate defensive help should be able to sign the defender to a team-friendly one or two-year deal.

