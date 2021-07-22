Cancel
Wizards Notes: Draft, Murphy, Delany, Sengun

By Chris Crouse
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 11 days ago

The Wizards had three players in for workouts on Thursday. Guard Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis), wing Trey Murphy III (Virginia) and forward Kyree Walker (Chamelon BX) all participated in drills with the franchise.

Of the three, Murphy is arguably the most notable, as he could be a candidate for the team with the No. 15 overall pick. Murphy’s ability to shoot from range, particularly on the catch-and-shoot, would allow him to fit in nicely alongside Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook .

The University of Virginia product is the No. 18 overall prospect, according to ESPN’s Big Board .

  • The Wizards are bringing in Pat Delany as an assistant coach on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff, as Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Delany was most recently an assistant coach on Steve Clifford’s staff in Orlando.
  • If Alperen Sengun falls to the Wizards at No. 15, the franchise should strongly consider taking the big man, Jeremy Woo contends in his latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated. Sengun has lottery-level talent and would fit nicely in Washington’s frontcourt.

The post Wizards Notes: Draft, Murphy, Delany, Sengun appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Draft Report: Wizards And Pacers Make A Trade

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have made a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers will send point guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to Washington for Isaiah Jackson (who was the 22nd overall pick). The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: 3 Players that could be traded before or during the draft

Decisions. Decisions. With the 2021 NBA Draft and free agency drawing nearer, the Washington Wizards will have to make some tough choices when figuring out how to reconstruct their roster for next season. After losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1st round, GM Tommy Sheppard made it clear that this team won’t be running it back. They need to be better.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft 2021: A Big Board of the Top 25 prospects for the Wizards to monitor

This is not a mock draft. This is not the order I think they will or should go. This is simply the guys I like and would want to select — at an appropriate point in the draft, if I were an NBA general manager. Since I don’t enjoy being critical of the players I’m focusing my effort, and wordcount, on the guys I believe in.
NBABullets Forever

NBA Draft 2021: Wizards invite 3, including Trey Murphy, III to Thursday workouts

The Washington Wizards announced that three players will come in tomorrow for workouts. They are:. Of the three prospects, Murphy is the highest ranked. Matt Modderno had him in a 25 prospect Big Board and he is consistently in the Top 25 on Big Boards from NBADraft.Net to https://www.si.com/nba/2021/07/08/nba-draft-big-board-top-80-prospect-rankings-cade-cunningham-evan-mobley. Murphy...
NBANBA

Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

The 2021 NBA Draft, set for July 29 in Brooklyn is now just a week away. With draft night getting closer, teams are zeroing in on targeted prospects with a clearer understanding of the draft landscape. Over the last month, the Wizards have held draft workouts and prospect interviews – as well as countless meetings between the scouting staff and front office to round out a big board and work toward a selection. Here, we take another look how mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape predict the Wizards will use their first-round selection.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: 2 weaknesses that the Washington Wizards must address on draft night

For the first time since 2018, the Washington Wizards will be picking outside of the lottery. Although they are picking later in the first round than they did in each of the last two drafts, they are once again looking for a player that can come in and make an immediate impact. Rui Hachimura, who earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team in 2020, did that. Deni Avdija not so much.
NBANBA

Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts - 7/22/21

The following three players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 22 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. In his senior season started all 21 games...Averaged a double-double for the second-straight season, turning in averages of 14.5 points and a team-leading 10.1 rebounds... Led the A-10 and was 16th in the NCAA with 10.1 rpg...Led the A-10 and was eighth nationally (first among NCAA guards) with 14 double-doubles...His 10.1 rpg were eighth all-time for a senior in SLU history... Scored in double figures in all but two games... During his junior season was named First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection…First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection (2020-2021)…Graduated as the Billikens’ all-time leader in steals (225), 4th in rebounds (998), 5th in assists (404) and 11th in points scored (1,460)…In high school he played tight end and receiver on the Crusaders’ football team that advanced to the 2015 state finals. He received several football scholarship offers.
NBAYardbarker

Wizards' Bradley Beal reportedly considering trade request before 2021 NBA Draft

With the 2021 NBA Draft less than a week away, Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal is reportedly mulling a trade request before Thursday’s event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Saturday that a source close to Beal “confirmed the situation is now fluid” regarding his desire...
NBANBC Sports

UVA's Trey Murphy III sees great fit with Wizards

There is a lot to like about Virginia's Trey Murphy III as an NBA Draft prospect, especially as it pertains to the Wizards, who are selecting 15th overall in the first round. So, it's no surprise they are showing continued interest in the small forward, first with an interview at the combine and this past week by hosting him in Washington for a predraft workout.
NBAYardbarker

Report: Bradley Beal ‘seriously mulling’ future with Wizards ahead draft

As the Washington Wizards prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft this week, they may be forced to face their future without its star guard. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal has “seriously” been mulling over his future with the Wizards in recent weeks. “Beal has...
NBAchatsports.com

Wizards to host Draft Night Party Thursday at Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards, Wes Unseld Jr., Capital One Arena, National Basketball Association, Glenn Consor, Dave Johnson, Wizards of the Coast, Justin Kutcher. This Thursday, July 29, the Wizards will host a Draft Night Party starting at 7:30 P.M. at Capital One Arena celebrating the 2021 NBA Draft. Wes Unseld Jr., who was named head coach earlier this month, and general manager Tommy Sheppard will address the attending fans following the team’s selection (currently slated at #15 overall).
NBABullets Forever

NBA Draft 2021: Sleepers for the Wizards to keep an eye on

On this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, Bullets Forever’s draft guru Kevin Broom joined me for an NBA Draft preview extravaganza. We spent the majority of the hour-long conversation focused on players the Wizards should be considering with the 15th pick or later in the first round in the event they trade down.
NBANBC Sports

One draft analyst sees Trey Murphy as a possible late lottery pick

With just two days to go before the 2021 NBA Draft, former Virginia forward Trey Murphy III could find himself on an NBA team much earlier than expected. Murphy has risen into the first-round discussion thanks to his elite size and shooting ability as a 3-and-D prospect, but he might be able to go as early as the late lottery, per ESPN's Mike Schmitz.
NBAFrederick News-Post

Wizards trade Westbrook to Los Angeles Lakers, draft Kispert

The Washington Wizards have parted ways with point guard Russell Westbrook hours before the 2021 NBA Draft. The Wizards have agreed to trade the all-time leader in triple-doubles to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and their 2021 first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Wizards will send back two second-round picks (2024 and 2028) to Los Angeles. The news of the trade was first reported by Stadium.

