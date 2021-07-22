Wizards Notes: Draft, Murphy, Delany, Sengun

The Wizards had three players in for workouts on Thursday. Guard Jordan Goodwin (St. Louis), wing Trey Murphy III (Virginia) and forward Kyree Walker (Chamelon BX) all participated in drills with the franchise.

Of the three, Murphy is arguably the most notable, as he could be a candidate for the team with the No. 15 overall pick. Murphy’s ability to shoot from range, particularly on the catch-and-shoot, would allow him to fit in nicely alongside Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook .

The University of Virginia product is the No. 18 overall prospect, according to ESPN’s Big Board .

The Wizards are bringing in Pat Delany as an assistant coach on Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff, as Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Delany was most recently an assistant coach on Steve Clifford’s staff in Orlando.



If Alperen Sengun falls to the Wizards at No. 15, the franchise should strongly consider taking the big man, Jeremy Woo contends in his latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated. Sengun has lottery-level talent and would fit nicely in Washington’s frontcourt.

