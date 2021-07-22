Cancel
Olympics: Field hockey tournament will feature UMass flavor

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Hawkshaw spent much of the last year alone on field hockey pitches. In her home country of Ireland, national lockdowns prevented people from roaming more than two kilometers from their houses. Hawkshaw, a 2018 UMass graduate, knew the Irish women’s field hockey team had a place at the Tokyo Olympics. She was on the field at Dublin’s Energia Park on March 13, 2019, when Ireland qualified for its first Olympics after a stomach-churning shootout. They trailed 3-1 before rallying to qualify.

