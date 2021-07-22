Ponchatoula man sentenced to 6 years for receiving child sexual abuse material

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that EDD SCAFIDEL, JR., age 62, a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced to 72 months imprisonment and payment of a mandatory $100 special assessment fee by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty as charged to an Indictment charging him with receiving images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including children as young as approximately one (1) year old, in violation of Title 18 United States Code, Section 2252(a)(2). Additionally, Judge Fallon ordered that SCAFIDEL serve a five-year period of supervised release and register as a sex offender after he is released from prison, Judge Fallon also scheduled a restitution hearing in the matter on September 16, 2021.