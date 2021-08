BATON ROUGE – Now that the lights are back on in Hollywood South studios, the need for crew to work on set has grown. “I love the fact that it's really busy right now. I get called a lot. I kind of do commercials, music videos and docuseries, and I'm still getting called for the feature films because they need people,” said Mason McGuire, who has been working as a gaffer on sets for almost 20 years.