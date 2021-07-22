Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

On the Maah Daah Hey Trail, a humbling and beautiful experience like no other

By Jess Myers
Echo Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDORA, N.D. -- Perhaps nowhere in the American West is the contrast greater for those who partake in endurance racing than on western North Dakota’s Maah Daah Hey Trail. You are in the vicinity of some of the most friendly people you will ever hope to meet, and surrounded by natural beauty unparalleled anywhere in the Great Plains. Yet, the terrain and the climate seem intent on doing bodily harm to those who utilize this rugged 144-mile gem.

www.echopress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Trail#Mountain Bike#Volunteers#American#Save#Nordic#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
Related
Travelvisitmysmokies.com

Ober Gatlinburg Now Offers Hiking Trail Experience

Ober Gatlinburg is now offering a guided hiking experience on their property! You’ll find out how to navigate a rugged hiking trail while the whole family enjoys being outdoors! Experienced guides teach you about nature and provide tips for new hikers on this newest attraction at Ober. Learn more about Ober Gatlinburg’s The Trails at Ober hiking experience:
Beaver Creek, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Experience Beaver Creek Mountain like never before

Beaver Creek Mountain is well known for its world-class hiking, biking and snowsport activities, but for those who don’t dabble in mountain sports, or are looking for a fun off-day activity at altitude, there are myriad ways to experience the famous resort. I was fortunate enough to sample two of...
LifestyleTravelPulse

National Parks Offering Free Entry on 'Great American Outdoors Day'

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has designated Wednesday, Aug. 4, as Great American Outdoors Day and is opening up every single U.S. National Park for free entry. The Great American Outdoors Act was passed last year with bipartisan support and makes unprecedented investments in national parks, public lands and American Indian schools, according to National Parks Traveler.
GolfKELOLAND TV

Experience the beauty of The Golf Club at Devils Tower

Designed by Phelps-Atkinson Golf Design, Kevin Atkinson ASGCA, The Golf Club at Devils Tower is an 18-Hole, Par 72 course spread over approximately 150 acres. Majestic trees surround the grounds, with fairways that span rolling prairies and greens sprinkled with beautiful backdrops. This isn’t your average tour of the links and we’re giving you a golfer’s-eye view of the action.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Hunt For Fossils On The Beautiful And Easy Russell Wildlife Rabbit Trail In Iowa

Finding buried treasure is usually just a pipe dream, but not at Russell Wildlife Area in Iowa. If the treasure you’re after is fossils, you won’t be disappointed at this 220-acre county park hidden in Mahaska County. You’re likely to pick up a whole handful of various fossilized water plants and animals… and you’re even […] The post Hunt For Fossils On The Beautiful And Easy Russell Wildlife Rabbit Trail In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Death Valley, other National Parks to offer free entrance on August 4

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The National Park Services has announced that they will waive entrance fees to national parks across the county on Wednesday, August 4. The free entrance day is to honor the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides substantial funding for the maintenance of critical infrastructure in national parks and other public lands.
Frazee, MNEcho Press

Good news for proposed regional park near Frazee

A proposed regional park near Frazee got a big thumbs-up recently from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission. “It’s a big deal,” said Becker County economic Development Coordinator Guy Fischer. If it comes to fruition, Wannigan Park will serve as a camping area, trailhead and regional park for...
TravelRegister Citizen

Park Service adds public land to City of Rocks reserve

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The National Park Service has added some additional public land to a national reserve site in Idaho known for its rock climbing opportunities. The agency added 22 acres of public land to the City of Rocks National Reserve south of Burley, thanks to an acquisition of private land that was already included in the reserve. The tract of land, known as the Gibson property, features the Dungeon, Crystal Cow and Electric Avenue rock formations.
RelationshipsKenai Peninsula Clarion

A gap year like no other

Alaska was last stop for Luke Konson and Daniel Balserak before heading home to Virginia, after 11 months of traveling the country during their gap year. But the pair isn’t just sightseeing — they are fishing every state in the country. “Me and my dad came up with this idea...
TravelNewnan Times-Herald

There & back again: Yellowstone National Park in winter

No doubt many of you have visited Yellowstone National Park, which is mostly in Wyoming. I would venture to guess that most of those visits were made in the spring, summer, or fall. However, in the middle of the winter the park becomes a special and very different place with only a few of the main roads remaining open.
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

National parks confront congestion

A post-pandemic boom in national park tourism has left lawmakers wondering how to preserve nature and the visitor experience amid increased traffic, crowds and waiting times. “Yosemite is one of the most spectacular places in the world, but I can guarantee the people in that traffic jam weren’t enjoying it,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, while presenting a photo of a mountain road backup on Wednesday to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on National Parks.
AnimalsPosted by
KFI AM 640

400-Pound Grizzly Bear Pulls Woman From Her Tent, Kills Her

A California woman was killed in her sleep by a grizzly bear while camping in Montana. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was sleeping in her tent when the 400-pound bear attacked her. Campers in another tent heard the commotion and used bear spray to scare the animal away. Officials said the...
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
AnimalsLaredo Morning Times

Land lobsters from hell are emerging in Big Bend after summer rains

Rain doesn't just bring floods and flowers. It apparently also awakens creatures that appear to come from the depths of hell. Big Bend National Park in Texas shared a photo this week of a visitor near a campsite: A vinegaroon, a sort of ungodly land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs

Bad news, Washington! There’s another new, invasive critter making people crazy, and this one might be even grosser than the cicadas. City and suburban Facebook groups and Nextdoor are, um, crawling with photos of the mass destruction the mysterious creatures are inflicting on their juicy flesh, as posters to the forums desperately try to crowdsource the culprit.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note: ‘Everything…Is Still On The Table’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Changes are happening in Minnesota as COVID-19 cases surge. Right now, 45 Minnesota counties fall within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to wear masks indoors. When health experts first released the guidance last week, there were only 14. Jerry Hammer, the Minnesota State Fair’s general manager, is keeping an eye on the state’s COVID situation. “We’re in close contact with the state health department and whatever the latest CDC guidelines are, so they’re always a big part of whatever we do with planning,” Hammer said. As of now, masks will not be required, even indoors. The fair also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy