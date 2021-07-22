Joyce Matis Ouellette, age 76 of Malvern, Ark., died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark. She was born on Sept. 2, 1944, in Bridgeport to the late John Matis and Mary Rogalinski Matis. Reared and educated in Bridgeport, she graduated St. Cyril’s parochial school. She had been a resident of Malvern for 26 years. Joyce was a homemaker and the wife of Daniel Ouellette, Sr., to whom she was married on Oct. 27, 1962, in Brewster, N.Y. She never met a stranger, was a wonderful cook, and doted on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joyce was Catholic.